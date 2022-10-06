Significant amount of recyclables from outer islands

[Source: Supplied]

Close to 8,000 kilograms of recyclables have been captured from the outer islands.

This has been made possible by Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, which have made significant progress in their commitment to capturing recyclables from outer islands.

Director Amitesh Deo says plastic bottles, various types of cans, wine bottles and other kinds of recyclables were transported, via a barge from Plantation Island Resort.

He says this is an encouraging start and is hopeful that other resorts and communities in maritime areas will join the cause in keeping the environment clean.

Deo says the achievement is a result of outreach programs in outer islands to ensure recyclables do not get disposed of illegally and end up polluting the environment.

He says this engagement with Plantation Island Resort has also given PRF and WRFL an opportunity to learn the challenges associated with waste management in outer islands as well as logistical issues in the transportation of recyclables to the mainland.

Deo adds they are trying to change the mindsets of Fijians regarding waste management and recycling.

In August this year, the PRF and WRFL signed a new partnership agreement with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to carry out a feasibility study, to establish possible networking to bring recyclables from outer islands.