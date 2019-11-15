Signed MOU will ensure information sharing

The Ministry of Forestry will now be sharing information with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service about companies operating within the forestry sector.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies today.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry Pene Baleinabuli says this will help them clamp down on illegal activities in the Forestry sector and its subsequent contribution to the black economy.

“This is important because the government as a whole is focused on growing the economy. Also part of growing the economy is our ability to accurately capture the flow of revenue and that includes the payment of taxes as well.”

The Permanent Secretary says the MOU is a collective commitment that reflects on the economic value of the forest.