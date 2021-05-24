Home

Sigatoka woman died of a heart attack

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 19, 2021 4:26 pm

The woman found dead outside her residence in Kulukulu Settlement, Sigatoka this week died of natural causes.

This has been confirmed after the post mortem examination.

According to the results, the woman in her 50’s died of a heart attack.

The lady was discovered by a friend on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have ruled out foul play.

