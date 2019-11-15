Sigatoka villager raises issue on breakdown of lease money

A Sigatoka villager yesterday asked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama if a summary of monies distributed through a land lease for their mataqali be made available.

According to Josua Valea for three years they have been requesting the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to provide them with a breakdown of how much is usually given to the mataqali, how much is distributed and how much is in the bank accounts of those under 18 years of age.

Valea who was speaking during a talanoa session in Rukurukulevu Nadroga says this was because, under the current laws, everyone was entitled to an equal share of lease money.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has asked the iTaukei Affairs to look into the matter right away and provide him with an update.