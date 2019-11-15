Sigatoka town council racks up millions in liabilities

In 2017, the Sigatoka town council posted total liabilities of more than $2.6 million.

This was compared to their net assets which were worth only $132,307.

According to their financial statement of income in the same year, the council incurred a deficit of $95,973 with a total expenditure of more than $1.4 million

Article continues after advertisement

Chair for the Public Accounts Committee, Alvick Maharaj whose currently reviewing the councils consolidated reports from 2015 to 2017 says the council assures them that new initiatives are being developed that will see Sigatoka in a better financial position.

“So one of the major concerns raised by PAC was actually what are their strategies that they are looking at, in terms of actually moving from a deficient to a surplus budget and to a P&L. So one thing they actually did mention was that they are actually looking at reducing their operational cost as well as increasing revenue. So the council itself is working very closely with the SAs (Special Administrators), newly appointed SAs.”

Special Administrator Vijay Naidu told PAC that among the revenue earners that have been proposed is the development of more parking space in the town boundary.

This is aimed at not only earning revenue but also tackling the traffic congestion in the town area.

PAC is travelling to Ba and Rakiraki today where they will review the audited consolidated accounts for these respective councils.