Sigatoka Town Council is working with the ratepayers: Kumar

The Sigatoka municipality is working with ratepayers to creatively improve the town and further facilitate businesses including other commercial activities.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the council is creating additional parking space for 70 vehicles in the town centre.

This will be done by removing part of the redundant FSC tramline.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the Council is also working towards supporting the restoration of the Sigatoka Chamber of Commerce.

She adds it is important that towns and cities across Fiji value their open spaces and ensure they are not only safe and clean but also beautiful and welcoming.

She says the focus on beautifying and uplifting the other side of the riverbank is equally important and the Council has identified that Laselase can be uplifted as a heritage site.

The Minister says the Council is currently working with private donors to carry out upgrade works to the current cemetery and continue beautification in the town such as garden beds.