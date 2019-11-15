Home

News

Sigatoka Town commended for rate collection

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 11, 2020 4:45 pm
Sigatoka Town. [Source: wikimedia Commons]

Sigatoka Town has been commended for being a town where its rate collection is high.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar commended ratepayers for ensuring that their rates are always paid on time.

She says there are 293 businesses operating in the Salad Bowl town.

She says the Special Administrators, led by Adish Naidu, are revitalising the town.

Kumar also called on every Fijian to work together during this pandemic to move the country forward.

