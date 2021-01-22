Home

Sigatoka River level rising rapidly

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 10:10 am
The Sigatoka River level continues to rise as some low-lying settlements are now experiencing flooding.

Nayawa villager Reama Lewaseni says rain picked up early this morning in the highlands of Nadroga/Navosa.

Lewaseni some villagers in flood-prone areas are now preparing for the worst and moving to evacuation centres located on higher ground.

The Tuva River, next to Semo village is rising rapidly as well.

Villager Sanaila Nahuto says the water level has increased since this morning.

Relevant authorities are urging residence in low lying areas within the vicinity of the Sigatoka and Tuva River to start preparing with heavy rain expected to continue throughout the day.

People are advised to prepare emergency supplies and be aware of their nearest evacuation centres.

