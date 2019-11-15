Home

Sigatoka market vendors support single use plastic ban

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 25, 2019 10:50 am

Sigatoka market vendors have shown their support towards the ban of single-use plastic bags at the market place.

Sigatoka market master Iliesa Ravouvou has commended the government for implementing this ban and hopes that all Fijians will support the great initiative.

Ravouvou says if we act now and stop the use of plastic bags we will be able to save our environment, oceans, rivers and streams.

He says Sigatoka is ready to take on the challenge of saying NO to plastic bags.

From January 1st, the manufacture, sale, supply as well as the distribution of plastic bags will be banned.

 

