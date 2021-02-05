Sigatoka couple laid to rest

Close family members of late Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra gathered at the Dignified Crematorium in Nakasi today to bid their final goodbyes.

The couple was found dead in their home next to Lawai village in Sigatoka on Tuesday.

Close family friend of the couple, Dr Salik Ram Govind, says the news of their death devastated him.

Dr Salik Ram Govind

Govind is hopeful they will get some answers as investigation continues.

“Sesha and I lived abroad for more than 40 years but both of us returned to Fiji because we had a common understanding that Fiji is our home. During our retirement we wanted to come back to Fiji to help our people especially those who are disadvantaged and underprivileged.”

The Police is pursuing its investigation as a case of alleged murder.