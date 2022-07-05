Sigatoka businessman begins ambulance services

[File Photo]

A near-death experience last year, made Sanjeet Singh from Sigatoka provide services to those who need immediate medical attention.

Singh who has been in the transport industry for over 25 years, has now dedicated an arm of his business towards providing 24/7 ambulance services to the Sigatoka Hospital.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic he also worked as an ambulance driver for the Ministry of Health.

An emotional Singh knows his $80,000 investment will go a long way in saving lives.

“But it was my challenge so I managed to do it. There was very good support from Sigatoka hospital.”

The Sigatoka businessman had become severely ill.

“I got sick from hernia then I went for the surgery, in one week I got two times operation – there was some mistake.”

Singh, or commonly known as Dube, is looking at procuring three to four ambulances to cater to the whole of the Nadroga and Navosa provinces.