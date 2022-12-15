Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority says there is a sinkhole on the berm along Queens Road near Semo Village.

It says the section of the affected Sigatoka bound lane has been temporarily closed from yesterday until further notice.

FRA says temporary traffic management will be installed and maintained by the contractors.

Motorists have been urged to drive with care when passing through this area and to observe the speed limits at all times.



