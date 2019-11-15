Home

News

Sigatoka accident claims life

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 29, 2020 7:15 pm

A major accident has happened in Olosara Sigatoka this afternoon.

According to the pictures being circulated on social media it is believed to be a head-on collision between a bus and a minivan.

Firefighters and the police officers are at the scene.

An eye witness who wishes to remain anonymous says the incident happened at around 5:15 this afternoon.

He says two passengers were in the minivan who have been rushed to the Sigatoka hospital while the driver died on the spot.

Military personnel were in the bus making their way to Nadi.

The minivan is believed to have veered to the opposite lane and collided with the bus.

