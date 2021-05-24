Home

SIDS share of climate finance should be increased: PM

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:28 am
[Source: AOSIS/Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is an urgent need for challenges faced by Small Island Developing States to be placed at the core of global multilateral discussions.

He made those comments at the meeting for leaders from the Alliance of Small Island Developing States.

Bainimarama has thanked the United Nations and Secretary-General António Guterres for the significant efforts that they have progressed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate action, and raising the profile on ocean priorities.

“Indeed Excellency your advocacy particularly on climate change has been influencing and inspiring climate action movement all over the world.”

 

The meeting convened at the margins of UNGA 76, focused on addressing key challenges faced by SIDS especially as a direct result of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance of Small Island States Leaders have called for international solidarity and actions which is responsive to the challenges and needs of the SIDS ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate negotiations.

Bainimarama called on his fellow leaders to work closely with each other to take to COP26 a unified voice urging for a financial framework that recognizes the contribution by carbon-emitting countries and compensating those states impacted by climate change.

The Prime Minister says COP26 is our best vehicle to lock in a clear and firm commitment to loss and damage and best hope of ensuring access to climate finance that supports low carbon, climate-resilient societies.

He reiterated that the SIDS share of climate finance must be increased to at least 10 per cent of the total funds, not a measly two percent, and that has to be the AOSIS objective at COP26.

