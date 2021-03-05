Side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine is normal

The Ministry of Health is advising frontline workers who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine jabs that it is normal to feel some side effects.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong after FBC News was notified of side effects among a few workers who were vaccinated yesterday.

Dr Fong stresses there haven’t been any major incidents.

“There are some people who are worried and the worst one I’ve seen so far is the hand is still painful a few hours after and some have gotten a bit worried about it and have come to the Nadi Hospital to be seen and just to make sure but we haven’t seen anything major.”

Dr Fong adds people experiencing minor side effects is a sign that the vaccine is doing its work.

“In fact, some of the side effects of the vaccine demonstrate that the vaccine is actually working and some people don’t have the side effects and that’s because of their physiology.”

Some of the common side effects of the coronavirus vaccine may include, tenderness, swelling or redness at the injection area, headache, muscle ache, tiredness and fever.

Most of these side effects will be mild and will eventually dissipate.