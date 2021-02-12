Side effects indicates vaccine is effective: Dr Fong

At least sixteen health officials at the Sigatoka Hospital felt weak after receiving the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week.

Permanent Secretary of Health, Dr. James Fong says this is a side effect of the vaccine and the 16 were amongst the 232 workers from Sigatoka who received the injection.

Dr. Fong also clarified the side effects of the vaccine may last for at least 24 to 72 hours.

He adds these things occur because the body has produced new cells that act as soldiers to combat the infection intended to protect us.

The Permanent Secretary assures that the side effects signify the effectiveness of the vaccine.