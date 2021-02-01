Sickening rape statistics continue to increase

There were 14 serious sexual assault incidents filed in the High Court last month where the victims and the accused were related.

This was highlighted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in its latest data.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old grandson.

A 61-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of attempt to commit the rape of his 30-year-old daughter.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old daughter.

A 50-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 11-year-old granddaughter while in another incident.

There was one incident where a 61-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused was also charged with two counts of indecently annoying a person.

A 58-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 15-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 50-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 19-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with three representative counts of rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 74-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old niece while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old niece.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old niece while a 31-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 27-year-old sister-in-law.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 51-year-old de facto partner, however, this matter was withdrawn after the victim admitted making a false complaint.

There was one incident where a 61-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

The accused and the victim were neighbours at the time of the incident.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old taxi driver was charged with the rape of a 36-year-old woman.

The accused allegedly took the victim to a motel and raped her after threatening her with a steel rod.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 24-year-old woman.

The accused and the victim were colleagues and the incident allegedly occurred whilst the victim was unconscious after a party.

A 39-year-old man was recharged with the rape, sexual assault, abduction with intent to commit rape and wrongful confinement of a 12-year-old girl.

The accused was also charged with one count of wrongful confinement.