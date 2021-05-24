Home

Sickening acts of rape continues

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 1, 2022 2:31 pm

The heinous crimes of sexual assault and rape continues to plague Fiji as the statistics for February shows 20 people were charged for 42 counts of separate incidents.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has released the latest figures, in which there were 29 cases of rape, two attempted rape, one abduction with intent to commit rape, three cases of indecent assault and seven of sexual assault.

Yet another enforcer of the law was charged, this time a 29-year-old police officer was charged with the sexual assault of his 18-year-old cousin.

The sickening act sexual assault against children continues with 26-year-old man charged with three counts of indecent assault of his six-year-old niece, while a seven year old was raped by a 20 year-old uncle.

A 67-year-old man was charged with rape and indecently annoying a 10-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused.

A 49-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault of his 14-year-old granddaughter.

In another case, as man, 24 was charged with the rape and attempted rape of his 14-year-old niece while in another incident, another male, 22 was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old niece.

There were 21 victims of whom 11 victims were under the age of 18 years. There were 19 female victims and two male victims.

There were 11 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

