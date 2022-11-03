SIAF receives much-needed supplies

Fijians challenged by disabilities will now be better assisted with mobility devices and medical consumables thanks to the UK-based charity PhysioNet.

The Spinal Injury Association received over $1.2 million worth of consignment from PhysioNet.

Disability Inclusion Officer Nafitalai Bai says the much-needed devices are given to eligible individuals for free.

“These are not just standard wheelchairs that we have, these are titanium wheelchairs, these are wheelchairs that are very much needed that come with pressure cushions which are very expensive and we could not get them here in Fiji.”

Bai also acknowledged the financial support of donors.

Among them, the British High Commissioner says such assistance boosts the morale and activity of these communities.

“There are a lot of stigmas, discriminations, and intolerance so I think that people like me, the diplomats who have a profile have an important role to play.”

PhysioNet is a UK-based charity dedicated to helping some of the most marginalized people in the world by supplying children and adults with disability equipment.

Since 2010, over $30 million worth of mobility devices and medical consumables have been donated to the association.