News

Shuttle services will benefit people in Nasinu

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 19, 2021 7:38 am

The government will soon begin its work towards providing a bus shuttle station in Valelevu, Nasinu.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the bus shuttle aims to make travelling easier for Fijians as it will traverse within the suburbs regularly.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds this will also allow people living in the area to carry out their activity and have an accessible means of transportation when seeking services within their vicinity.

“This idea of the shuttle services is that we’ll have smaller buses running around in these areas on a 20-minute interval, so it makes it easier for people to travel in between.”

The Attorney-General says this is also part of the government effort to reduce our carbon footprint.

Currently, there is no bus service in the greater Nasinu area to service all road networks.

The government will soon be calling for tenders to help in the construction of the planned bus terminal.

