Show respect to taxi drivers: Lal

The Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) is calling on the public to show courtesy and respect while travelling in taxis.

General Secretary, Ashwin Lal, made the plea while claiming that some taxi drivers are being physically or verbally abused while providing services.

“Some customers, who are drunk, they force the drivers to go here and there. They spit in the cars, and when the drivers fail to take them, they punch the driver.”

Lal says people should understand that taxi drivers are public service providers and deserve to be treated with respect.

He also urged taxi drivers to respect their passenger’s requests, as complaints have also been lodged against them that they are refusing to do short runs.