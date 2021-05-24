Shortlists for new Special Administrators

The Ministry of Local Government will be shortlisting candidates and conducting interviews for special administrator positions.

The tenure for special administrators of the 13 municipal councils ended on Friday.

Minister Premila Kumar says they intend to attract the right skills needed to reform municipalities.

Kumar adds they will be looking at governance and financial acumen.

“In the past setting, we did not attract people with financial acumen, so the right decisions were not made. For example, when I talk about certain municipalities selling off land, good pieces of land and even car parks were sold off. So these were not good decisions.”

The minister also says special administrators have worked tirelessly over the last two years to bring better governance and institutional reforms.

Kumar has commended outgoing special administrators for clearing the backlog of Annual Reports.