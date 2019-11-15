Home

News

Shortage of technical teachers in Fiji

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 6:28 am

The Ministry of Education is experiencing a shortage of technical teachers across the country.

Divisional Education Officer North Ili Volai told a talanoa session at Uluivalili College in Wailevu West, Cakaudrove yesterday, this has been the case for two years now.

The issue was highlighted following a request from Uluivalili College for a technical workshop to cater for the increase interest from students in Woodwork, Technical Drawing and Home Economics.

Volai says they are awaiting graduates in industrial arts and tech to take up the vacant teaching positions.

Uluivalili College Acting Principal Rupeni Vulaca says the school scored 100 percent in industrial arts and tech for the last two years and therefore need a workshop for the students.

Vulaca says they have the teaching staff but lack the facility.

The school has been directed to apply directly to the Ministry of Education for assistance.

