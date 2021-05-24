Home

Shortage of teachers in certain areas

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 6:40 am

There is a shortage of teachers in some areas of special and inclusive education, early childhood education, and primary teaching.

The Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says students who have passed Year 13 and are interested in the teaching profession should consider these areas.

Kumar says in secondary schools, the ministry has a shortage of teachers in Math’s, Physics, Computing, Physical Education, Music, Art and Craft, and Industrial Arts.

She says students should make informed decisions on which programme of study they wish to take. Although interest is an important part in making this decision, it is essential that the qualification obtained at the end of their studies will secure a job for them.

The Minister confirms that there is a surplus of teachers in the areas of biology, chemistry, accounting, economics, language and literature, geography, home economics, agriculture and history who are still looking for teaching positions.

