Shortage of midwives in Fiji

There are not enough midwives in Fiji in comparison to the number of births every year.

This was highlighted by Acting Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Kelera Sovata while commemorating the International Day of the Midwife.

There are 1, 229 registered midwives in Fiji, 216 are currently practicing with the Health Ministry while others are employed with Non-Government Organisations.

Sovata says some midwives have retired from active services, others have taken offers overseas while a few passed away.

“The pandemic COVID-19 has brought to light extraordinary nature of what midwives do, delivering babies .in the most extraordinary setup but despite facing these challenging situations they continue to be innovative courageous, dedicated and most of all committed.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says midwives are the backbone of the Ministry and the skill set is lacking in the medical field globally.

“We found that many low and middle income countries around the world except Fiji still rely on traditional birth attendants. We don’t anymore because we have fine group of men and women such as you who are doing that work because you’ve been trained.”

This year, the International Confederation of Midwives turns a century old.