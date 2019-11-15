Shortage of facemasks and hand sanitizers not a reason to panic

Facemasks and hand sanitizers are low in supply but this is not reason enough for people to panic should Fiji have any case of COVID-19.

Pharmacists have confirmed that practicing good hygiene will go a long way in preventing infections.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand says the proper facemasks used during an outbreak are the n-95 masks that pharmacies do not have in stock.

“There is usually very limited supply of that available, I do not think that anybody has it at the moment but again it is not really important to let’s say that everybody do where masks especially if you are practicing good hygiene.”

Oceania Hospital Pharmacist Reginald Lal says the limited supply from manufactures is another contributing factor to the shortage of facemasks.

“Facemasks are mostly manufactured by China and India so what happened is China was the first country which got COVID-19. So it was reasonable for their government restrict this supply to other parts of the world. So that there is enough facemasks for their population. Apart from China, Australia they also had some restrictions on facemasks so that is the reason why there is a shortage.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete speaking on 4 The Record last night confirmed ordinary Fijians don’t need hand sanitizers or face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 since other precautions are available.