COVID-19
Shortage of accommodation to serve as quarantine sites

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:40 am

There is a shortage of suitable accommodation sites that may serve as quarantine facilities in the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are now moving close contacts of cases that are negative on their entry and 4th day tests to the established quarantine facilities in Nadi to complete the remainder of their 14 day quarantine.

Dr Fong adds that the prerequisite of the two negative tests is in place to mitigate the risk of transmission between those in quarantine during their travel to Nadi.

Meanwhile, 96,111 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since testing started in early 2020. This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

A total of 3290 samples were tested on Tuesday. The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2541 tests per day.

The seven-day average daily test positivity is at 0.5%, and 0.8% in the last day.

An average of 2.9 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 3.7 tests per 1000 population in the last day.

 

