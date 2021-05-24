Shops warned for charging high fees

Certain mPaisa agents and small shops have been charging fees as high as $15 for individuals withdrawing their $360 unemployment assistance.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they conducted random market surveillance after receiving several complaints.

Shandil says that the majority of the complaints have emerged from Navua and the Pacific Harbour area.

“Upon receiving complaints from the consumers we did conduct market surveillance in Navua and Pacific Harbour area this morning, a total of 31 shops and m-paisa agents were inspected whereby we out that certain registered agents and some shops that were charging $2 to $15 for the use of withdrawal of the cash assistance.”

Shandil says they have issued verbal warnings to some businesses and they will be back on the ground today as mystery shoppers to ensure that businesses improve their practices.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodafone Fiji has already clarified that no one is to pay over-the-counter fees for the government scheme.

Eligible Fijians have been provided $363 which is inclusive of the $3 withdrawal fee.

The Consumer Council is urging Fijians to contact them on 155 if conditions are being placed on their withdrawals.