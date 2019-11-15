Home

Shopping rush ahead of TC Yasa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 15, 2020 4:10 pm
Many Fijians were seen in Suva City doing last-minute shopping for essentials items as the threat of Tropical Cyclone Yasa looms over the country.

Shoppers were seen stocking up on basic food items, batteries and other essentials.

59-year-old Alumeci Naivalu says they left Namosi early this morning to stock up on their supplies.

“We came to buy for our daily needs, especially tin stuff, salt, sugar and flour and we will be leaving early to go and get prepared for the cyclone.”

For Pratik Patel, their only focus now is to be prepare and be safe this week.

“I have already bought the household items like batteries, torch and lanterns and food and water and I am ready for the cyclone.”

63-year-old Nunia Silimaibau bought food, candles, matches and other essential items for her family.

“I have been listening to the radio and I knew from there that Yasa will affect Fiji and that was why I came to Suva to buy some stuff to stock up before it’s too late.”

The relevant authorities are urging Fijians to prepare well in advance for the impending cyclone.

