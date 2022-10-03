Shocking ODPP stats on alleged rape against minors

Two 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys were charged with six counts of alleged rape and one count of alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy from their village.

The Director of Public Prosecution has sanctioned the charges and the file has been sent to police to charge the suspects.

In another incident, two 14-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys, two 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were charged with two counts of alleged rape and 12 counts of aiding and abetting the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy from their village.

The DPP has also sanctioned the charges and the file has been sent to police to charge the suspects.

They were among the 43 people charged with a total of 96 counts of separate incidents last month.

According to the statistics revealed by ODPP, of the 43 people charged, 12 were juveniles.

There were 34 victims of whom 25 were under the age of 18 years two of the overall victims were male and 32 were female victims.

There were 15 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with four counts for the alleged rape of his 15-year-old niece while in another incident a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 7-year-old niece.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of his 11-year-old stepsister while in another incident, a 16-year-old was charged with the defilement of his 16-year-old girlfriend.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the alleged rape of his four-year-old daughter and a 33-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape of his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

A 36-year-old man was charged with 10 counts of rape of his 17-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with one count of rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

A 38-year-old man was also charged with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece while in another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape of his 16-year-old niece.

A 31-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 14-year-old stepsister while in another incident a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old sister-in-law.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 22-year-old co-worker.

A 50-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of a 15-year-old girl. The accused person was a friend of the victim’s father.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman who met the accused person at a bus stop.

A 36-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of a 23-year-old woman while in another incident a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman after a drinking party.

There was one incident where a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and defilement of a 15-year-old girl while in another incident, a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 19-year-old girl.

A 70-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 15-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl from his village.