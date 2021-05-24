Ships given clearance to resume services

The Maritime Safety Authority has given the clearance for all ships more than 15 metres in length to resume operation from 6pm today.

This comes as Tropical Cyclone Cody continues to move gradually out of the Fiji waters.

Manager Ships Inspection, Sesoni Komaisoso says other vessels will resume from 8am tomorrow.

Komaisoso says Masters and Owners of all Ships are to take all the necessary precautionary measures for the safety of their ship and continue to listen to the weather bulletins.