Shipping services to cease

The Maritime Safety Authority has directed all ships to cease travel immediately until further notice.

This comes as Tropical Depression 03F will likely intensify further into a Category One Tropical Cyclone by today.

MSAF Manager Ships Inspection, Sesoni Komaisoso says the only exceptions will be emergency evacuation runs.

Komaisoso is advising small boat owners to take precautionary measures to ensure their boats are safe.

He says ship owners must also provide all necessary support to Ship Masters and exercise good judgment to ensure the vessels are kept safe during the passing of the cyclone.