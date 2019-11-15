Shipping passengers urged to be responsible

As the ban on inter-island shipping services eases, passengers are being reminded to remain responsible.

Goundar Shipping managing director George Goundar says they have put in place measures to ensure safety for everyone.

Goundar says they have also decreased their crew numbers.

“We have to be aware of social distancing but its individual responsibility to play their part too because the crew there’s only limited of us, like some of the ships we’ve got 20 or 30 crew and you cannot be all walking around people should be responsible that they don’t gather together cause it’s still out there and we got to do our part now”

All local shipping services have ceased on March 25th, following the confirmation of Fiji’s fifth case of COVID-19.