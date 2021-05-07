Home

News

Shipping company claims account was hacked

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 10:00 am

The owners of Goundar Shipping Limited now say the inter-island business is here to stay.

A post on the company’s Facebook page last night claimed it was closing down alleging double standards by the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Company Director George Goundar this morning told FBC News that he was surprised to see the post on Facebook, claiming their account was hacked.

“Now it’s gone to Facebook, hack is more broad now, it has happened to me not for the first time, it’s about three or four times now.”

However FBC News reached out to Goundar last night on the same issue.

We were told that he has no comments to make, and to speak with MSAF and the Ministry of Transport.

Goundar also claims that because of issues with the International Transport Workers’ Federation someone is out there trying to make his company look bad.

The company was recently embroiled in allegations of human trafficking and workers’ rights violations.

