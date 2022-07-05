News

Shipping company claims $5m loss

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 5, 2022 12:20 pm

[File Photo]

The rapid increase in fuel prices threatens the transport industry and boat operators are contemplating whether to continue business.

During a national budget consultation last night, Goundar Shipping Managing Director, George Goundar claimed he incurred a four million dollar loss last year.

Goundar further claimed that he lost one million dollars in the first six months of this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Shipping is challenging as you know when COVID came, the only industry that survived that push through Fiji was shipping. Tourism was shut down everything was shut down. I had to run I took a $4 million loss last year. I would have to shut my vessel down.”

Goundar says while the government’s franchise assists them, the grant cannot cover all the expenses and losses incurred.

For instance, he says for franchise travel to Rotuma, the government’s assistance is $25,000 but the fuel cost to and from Rotuma is around $67,000.

Goundar says trips to Northern Lau costs over $50,000.

In response, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum accepted the written proposal submitted by Goundar and says the matter will be looked into.

 

“I think where we are subsidizing for example shipping and even for aviation because we also do subsidizing for them too you know for a plane to fly to Kadavu or Lau etc we call for tenders and then we fund that particular route.  Most definitely of course fuel cost will now have to be taken into account.”

The national budget will be delivered on July 15th.

Strong emphasis on getting booster doses

Tourism earnings for three months hit $100m

Police await order to destroy marijuana plants

Shipping company claims $5m loss

No assurance from Rabuka

Poachers well equipped: Kia villagers

Women lead social media usage

Mandate relevant COVID measures, urges Ministry

Man pleads not guilty to several charges

Get your children vaccinated: Kumar

Police prosecutors reminded of role

Six dead in 4th July parade shooting

Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected as 24 further deaths, 9629 new community cases

Three youth players for all district teams

Hodge leaves PNC for Wallabies

Shooting suspect sent for psychiatric evaluation

Whitelock ruled out of second Ireland Test

Storm put to the test

Gunfire “likely responsible” for journalist’s death

Infrastructure development tops investment in Kadavu

Player arrested for suspicion of rape

Sigatoka businessman begins ambulance services

Towie: Yazmin Oukhellou stable in hospital after crash

Arrests for slow driving during motorway delays

181 new COVID cases, MOH issues directives to workplaces and communities

Investigation on possible monkeypox cases continues

Ministry monitors Ebola and other viruses

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

More than 48,000 visitors for May

Famous Sawa-i-Lau Cave continues to attract tourists

Five dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Ministry to roll out pediatric doses

Co-operatives support members through upskilling

Axe to fall on Northland and Rewa

Chance to create history: Tamanitoakula

Haas to miss Origin decider

Kyrgios braves shoulder injury

FRU investigates Bua protest

MOH restricts visitation at hospitals

Flying Fijians determined to do better

Bekker has succession plan for LTA

Games will get tougher: Rodu

Hundreds pay tribute to Khan

New Viria water supply to solve water woes: AG

Fijians warned of bogus dealings with PCN

Fiji Rice aims to expand reach

IFC appoints Green new Country Manager

FHTA encouraging members to get booster shots

China rejects claims of exploitation in Pacific

Heard asks judge to throw verdict in Depp defamation lawsuit

$40k sponsorship boost for Oceania Netball

Nestle Fiji furthers partnership with Bai

Ricky Martin’s camp denies restraining order allegations

Director shares wild Tom Cruise stunt pic for star's 60th birthday

Tourism Industry put on notice regarding COVID cases

Koroisau named for Origin decider

Fiji’s economy politicized: AG

Bekker appointed as new LTA CEO

Strikers hunt for Tailevu Naitasiri

Support for a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic Fiji

Navotua relocation site identified

Asgar invests in new branch

Viral Tiktoker believes in making people smile

History for Rotorua in hosting 2023 All Stars

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

WAF warns of water disruptions in Suva-Nausori area

R Kelly's lawyers suing 'gulag' jail for $161m over treatment

Ukraine confirms Russia captured eastern city Lysychansk

Fiji works towards ambitious targets

Officers acknowledged for loyalty and support

Bua lodges complaint against Yasawa

Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday singing and dancing at Adele concert

Tens of thousands told to evacuate

Local immunization campaign to be decided

'Significant' second wave of Omicron may already be here

Several killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Online platform to fast track lease process

Fiji to welcome flights from Adelaide today

Fiji Muslim League president to be laid to rest today

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Domestic abuse an issue: Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei

Boris Johnson unaware of specific claims - minister

Grant focused on rural and maritime areas

Victim's police officer son supported by Fijian and New Zealand colleagues

Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

Cotter pleased with players' camaraderie

Ba wants to return to winning ways

Dragons win despite brutal conditions

Watson’s dream ends, Niemeier meets Maria next

Warriors welcome homecoming with a win

Hughes, Lolaivalu see red in draw

Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

Land Vetting Committee addresses lease backlogs

Ba beats Suva in three-goal thriller

Police officers are again told to mask up

We still need to work on combinations: Kefu

Items believed to have been stolen seized

Shah fails to adhere to directive, matter referred to FICAC

Body of missing man retrieved

Rabuka congratulates US President

Vunakece residents contribute to beautification program

Draw in bottom of the table clash

Dozens freed from church

Face masks prevent the spread of viruses: Dr Fong

We still need some improvements says Cotter

UK and New Zealand expand working holiday visas

Search for best 20 continues

Cooperatives continue to thrive: Koya

Police farewells Burgess after four years of service

Warriors stay focused on assignment

Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Monkeypox cases triple in Europe

‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut

Woman dies after being shot at Gisborne property

Argentina secure first win

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

Flight delays ease up Saturday during chaotic July

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Trump weighs early 2024 launch

Measles patients stable : Dr Waqainabete

Landowners assisted for maximum returns

Springboks earn nail-biting victory

Fiji records steady growth

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine-held eastern city

Parties to sign MOU

Wallabies overcome brave intense Englishmen

Kyrgios fights onwards for quarterfinals spot

MBHS swimmers scoop winning prize

Search continues for man swept away by strong currents

Try on debut for Sowakula

Mitchell returns to help in Bunnies win

Drua players shine in Flying Fijians romp

Yasawa dashes Bua's hopes

Libya protesters storm parliament building

Nadroga outclasses Rewa to retain Farebrother

Face masks and screening reintroduced: Dr Fong

Work on industrial hemp continues

FICAC to call 24 witnesses

Fiji joins Tobacco Free Pacific Alliance in 2025

Macuata books Skipper Cup spot after 12 years

QVS wins under-19 rugby league title

Last minute try saves Samoa

QVS wins U17 Vodafone trophy

Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Odesa

Nasilasila living his father’s dream

Effective measures ensured Fiji’s stability

Focus on resilient recovery for sustainable growth

Bulldogs continue resurgence

Villagers call for decrease in food and fuel prices

Residents in Lautoka and Tailevu to switch to Walesi

India bans 19 single-use plastic to combat pollution

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racism against Black workers

Australia nearing 10K COVID-19 deaths

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married.

Russia moves to take control oil and gas project

Ukraine demands the seizure of Russian flagged grain ship off Turkey

Xi Jinping defends China's rule at handover anniversary

Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds

Adele: Emotion and simplicity are enough

Six new cases of measles

Habosi confident of debut

World support needed to save ocean

Stringent safety measures to be reintroduced

QVS favorites in national finals

Nausori and Nasinu Waste disposal costs $3.5m

Conservation International applauds Fiji’s commitments

Koroisau, Kikau instrumental in Panthers win

NZ U20 humbles Fiji

Ravouvou excited to play against Fekitoa

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger to launch in India

North Korea claims Covid arrived on 'alien things' near border

Panthers defy odds to reach FSSRL final

Korotari fatal accident accused bailed

41 players for national futsal trials

Man charged with alleged rape of minor

Villagers thankful for budget consultation

MP noted Tacirua as residential address: FICAC witness

FEO launches E-Vuli program for mainstream media

Rawaqa names U-20 side

FBC celebrates 68th birthday

Vodafone launches 28th birthday with Flying Fijians

Tuqiri appointed PALM ambassador

Police hunting man wanted for shooting at officers

Rova in NZ U-20 team to face Fiji

Second tranche of NMW commences today

MP listed as a taxpayer in 2011

Meat and dairy industries very disappointed with Union trade deal

Navotua Village burial site impacted by rising sea-level

More than a PNC for Tela

Sindhika a step closer to fulfilling dream

Kapawale levels claims against lawyer

Storm U-17 ready for QVS Knights

Climate change an issue for rural women

Adopt gender equal norms to address domestic violence: Bernklau

Project aims to advance SDGs

Safety of children must be a priority

Living through Japan's hottest summer on record

Meta girds for 'fierce' headwinds