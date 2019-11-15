Home

Shipping companies urged to take heed of advisory

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 15, 2020 4:40 pm
The two major maritime shipping services will halt their operations from tomorrow. [File Photo]

The two major maritime shipping services will halt their operations from tomorrow.

This follows the advisory issued by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji calling on ship operators to exercise good judgment as TC Yasa is expected to affect the country by Thursday.

MSAF is also urging mariners to avoid non-essential travel.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of Goundar Shipping George Goundar says all their vessels will be docked in Savusavu.

“We’ve taken precautionary, we want to warn the traveling public to expect disruption, it’s safer to be on land than at sea and Gounder Shipping has taken the action that we move seven of our vessels up to Savusavu for sheltering up there, it’s a better bay there, a better holding ground.”

Patterson Shipping will have their last sail tomorrow as well.

MSAF is urging ship-owners to provide the necessary support to ship masters to ensure all vessels are safe during the passing of the cyclone.

