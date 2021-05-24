Shipping companies cautioned against breaching Price Control Order

Inter-island shipping companies are reminded to adhere to the Price Control Order and relevant policies in place.

This is in relation to charging consumers freight costs for the transportation of goods.

Consumer Council CEO, Seema Shandil says shipping companies are overcharging consumers by imposing exorbitant freight charges as the measure units of either weight or volume is not being used to determine charges.

Shandil says the Council is calling on shipping companies to immediately cease this practice and develop internal policies for freight cost in line with the Price Control Order on shipping charges and freight cost.

Shandil says the Council is in receipt of several complaints where freight charges for transporting goods via inter-island shipping services have increased all of a sudden.

She says investigations by the Council revealed that the price control order stipulated by the competition regulator was not being followed adding that the vessel staff had determined freight costs just by looking at the item instead of weighing it.

The Consumer Watchdog says additionally, the receipts being issued by vessel operators was not itemized and did not indicate the size, type or any other information about the goods being transported.

Shandil says shipping service providers are also reminded to issue proper receipts to consumers which are itemized and include relevant details such as size, type and weight or volume about the package being transported