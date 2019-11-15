Ship operators urged to consider persons with disabilities

Shipping operators have been strongly encouraged to invest in vessels that make accessibility easier for physically challenged Fijians.

Marking the 2020 World Maritime Day in Nadi, Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya highlighted that while the work of seafarers and ship workers is important, the rights of all travelers need equal attention.

Koya adds the Ministry will work on the Maritime Travelers Rights in this financial year.

Article continues after advertisement



The 2020 World Maritime Day in Nadi [Source: Fijian Government]

He says Fiji as a nation, needs to uphold the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and shipping operators are strongly encouraged to invest in vessels that makes accessibility easier for persons with disability.



The 2020 World Maritime Day in Nadi [Source: Fijian Government]

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet.