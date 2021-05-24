Ship crew investigated for alleged breach

Crew members of an inter-island shipping company are under investigation for allegedly breaching health protocols.

They allegedly engaged in a social gathering with villagers in Kadavu.

Police say the alleged incident occurred in Solovola Village, Ravitaki on the 17th of this month.

Crew members allegedly breached protocols when they disembarked the vessel and entered the village to drink kava with villagers.

The village went into lockdown as they await test results of swabs taken.

The investigation continues.