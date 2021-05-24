Home

News

Sheraton Resort and Fiji Airways team up for check in services

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 9, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Hotel Management]

The Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort together with Fiji Airways have come up with an innovative way for guests to check-in for their flights.

General Manager of Westin & Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex Neeraj Chadha says guests can check in at the Sheraton Resort without having to arrive at the airport early and queuing up.

Chadha adds all the luggage is also transferred to Nadi International Airport and loaded on respective flights all the way to the final destination.

“The other key part is this facility is not just for our guests at the Sheraton, we are very happy to extend that to our fellow residents at Denarau and guests at the other hotels who are welcome to come here as well.”

This is a complimentary service offered by Sheraton Resort.

 

