Sheraton reopening creates over 200 new jobs

The re-opening of the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort this morning has seen more than 200 new jobs created.

General Manager of Westin & Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex Neeraj Chadha says it is a great feeling to see staff back at work.

Many of these staff have been at home for more than two years due to the pandemic.

Chadha says they are also excited to showcase the multimillion-dollar property to international and local guests.

“The booking is looking very good, especially from April onwards there’s great interest from Australia and NZ and also the US so we expect a very busy second quarter.”

Chadha adds there was a slight delay in the re-opening due to the pandemic however, they are pleased that Sheraton Resort is now able to open its doors and help in attracting more tourists to Fiji.

The resort has a total of 400 staff.