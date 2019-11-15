Shelter Organizations to have ethical standards to follow

Shelter organizations or safe houses are in the process of validating standards for running a home.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says many of these shelters for victims of gender-based violence lack ethical standards.

These range from how the victims are treated, the wellbeing of their children, the healing process, and the psycho-social support system.

Ali says although safe homes have been doing a good job in looking after victims of violence, there needs to be guidelines implemented.

“They are good people set with very good intentions but often we have seen women suffer in these shelters basically because these shelter workers don’t have the capacity to deal with them”

Ali says most victims rely on these homes as a safe space.

“There has to be some standards you can’t just take someone in and keep them you have to have ethical standards around, meaning do no harm, women-centred it’s about her and her life and children who are in homes and so on, so anyone who enters there should enter a place of safety”

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is also working on structuring its three shelters based in Suva, Ba, and Labasa with these standards.