Shark attack lands man in hospital

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 7, 2020 7:11 am

A man is admitted at the Labasa Hospital with injuries sustained in a shark attack on Monday.

The 26-year-old is alleged to have been out diving with two others along the reefs in the waters off Tawake in Cakaudrove when the attack happened.

Tawake Village Headman Taniela Veitayaki says the incident happened early on Monday morning.

According to Veitayaki, the attack was witnessed by one of the two men who had accompanied the 26-year-old.

The man’s elbow got bitten by the shark.

He is currently admitted at the Men’s Surgical Ward at the Labasa Hospital, recovering.

