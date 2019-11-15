Home

News

Shangri-La’s resort to continue its mangrove planting project

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 29, 2020 12:30 pm
Staff and Management at the Shangri-La’s Fiji Resort will continue to prioritize the need to safeguard the island’s ecosystem.[Source: Hideaway Hoildays]

Staff and Management at the Shangri-La's Fiji Resort will continue to prioritize the need to safeguard the island's ecosystem.

Resident Manager Chris Hamilton says as part of their social and corporate responsibility, they’ve been planting mangroves in the surrounding coastal areas.

Hamilton adds the Resort understands the plight of Pacific island countries in mitigating the risks and impacts of climate change hence, the need to beef up on this project to sustain our marine ecosystem.

“Our reef for generation and coral propagation continues. Our fish house building still goes on, we got fish villages around the reef side of the island. So all these areas really build our overall success.”

Meanwhile, the resort is continuing its operations through the ‘love our local’s campaign’ to keep staff employed in these trying times.

