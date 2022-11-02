Shangri-La welcomes new resident manager

Newly appointed Resident Manager, Patrick Duff.

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji has welcomed Patrick Duff as Resident Manager of the prominent Fijian resort.

Duff first joined Shangri-La Group as Resident Manager for Shangri-La Makati in 2017.

Preceding this, he established his wealth of hospitality knowledge in globally renowned properties including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, InterContinental Hotels, Fairmont, and W Hotels, amongst others.

A seasoned hotelier and passionate by nature, Duff says he is looking forward to making his mark in one of Shangri-La Groups longest standing resorts.

With an international hospitality career spanning 30 years and four continents, Duff’s inspired leadership has seen him hold the title of Resident Manager for the exclusive Iniala Beach House Phuket, Thailand and before this, he was the Director of Food and Beverage at Maldives in 2021.

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji’s General Manager; Francis Lee said the operational teams are looking forward to working closely with Patrick to design and deliver holistic experiences in a meaningful and differentiated way.

Patrick Duff is the successor of Mr. Chris Hamilton – who has moved to Shangri-La Dubai.