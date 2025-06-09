Shangri-La plans expansion amid visitor surge

[Photo: FILE]

With the festive season bringing a significant rise in visitor numbers, Shangri-La Resort is exploring plans to expand its facilities to better accommodate guests and their families.

The increase in arrivals has translated into higher revenue for the resort, providing management with valuable insights into travel trends and peak-season demand.

Hotel Manager Francis Lee says the festive season offers an important opportunity to showcase the resort, strengthen its market presence, and create more employment opportunities for locals as operations expand.

Lee says, as part of its future plans, the hotel is considering the construction of additional accommodation facilities and the introduction of more recreational activities for children to enhance the family holiday experience.

He adds that any future development will focus on improving guest experience while ensuring sustainable growth that benefits both the company and the surrounding community.

These findings will help guide future planning and investment decisions.

