News

Shaming carbon emitters into action

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 11, 2021 4:47 pm
[File Photo]

The Fijian government is calling on large carbon emitters to wake up to the reality of climate change and rising sea levels.

Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is responding to the latest report of the Interparliamentary Panel in Climate Change, says the findings only re-inforce what Fiji has been saying all along.

He adds Fiji has always taken a principled position on the existential crisis that threatens life in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to be able to lead by example so hopefully, some countries can be shamed into adopting new technologies, adopting a carbon neutral position by 2050.”

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, Sayed-Khaiyum says large carbon emitters must come to the table with realistic plans to reduce emissions.

The UN report says if there is to be any chance of halting sea level rise, extreme weather events and global warming, carbon dioxide emissions must drop to net-zero by 2050.

Speaking to the ABC, Sayed-Khaiyum adds adopting new technologies favour developed nations as they know their planet-destroying emissions cannot go on forever.

