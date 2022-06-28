Shah issued a Section 144 notice

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [left] and Haroon Ali Shah

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has issued a Section 144 notice to a representative of the Fiji Labour Party, Haroon Ali Shah.

The notice directs Shah to correct a statement issued on May 18th, 2022 in relation to tender procurement practices of the government.

Section 144A (4) of the Electoral Act states that any person or political party that contravenes this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says that information obtained from the Government Tender Board found that Shah’s statement lacks merit.

“Based on the transparency mechanism employed by the Government Tender Process, we understand that some of those statements that have been made are devoid of merit and cannot be substantiated.”

Saneem adds the statement made at the campaign rally of the Fiji Labour Party was designed to influence the outcome of the election but was manifestly false and without any evidence.

“The statements that were made were not backed by any evidence and is a worry that such cut-plugs statements are being made.”

Shah has also been directed to immediately correct the statements and provide proof to the Supervisor of having executed the same.

The FLP representative has been given until 5pm on Thursday, 30 June 2022 to action the directive as failure to do so will result in the matter being referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Saneem is urging political parties and their representatives to engage in ethical campaign practices for the 2022 General Election.

Letter to FEO – 22.06.22

GTB Response to FEO