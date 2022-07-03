Shah fail to adhere to directive, matter referred to FICAC

Harron Ali Shah. [File Photo]

The Supervisor of Elections has referred Fiji Labour Party representative, Harron Ali Shah to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for breaching Section 144 of the Electoral Act.

Shah was issued a notice by Mohammed Saneem last Tuesday to correct a false statement he had made in relation to tender procurement practices of the government at an FLP campaign rally.

Shah was directed to correct his statement by 5pm last Thursday, however, he failed to comply hence the breach is now referred to FICAC.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says the incident shows a flagrant disregard for electoral laws and also shows the lack of internal controls within the Fiji Labour Party and its representatives.

The Supervisor of Elections adds that to date, FLP which is also apprised of the accuracy of the facts in relation to the issue, has not made any clarifications as well and this is appalling.

Saneem is calling on all political parties and their representatives to ensure that information conveyed to the members of the public during campaign is accurate and substantiated by evidence.