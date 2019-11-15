Shadow Minister for Education welcomes Kumar’s termination

Shadow Minister for Education, Heritage & Arts Ro Teimumu Kepa has welcomed the termination of Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar.

Kumar who was a Computer Science Teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School posted derogatory comments on social media against Member of Parliament, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The Shadow Minister in her statement says it is troubling that teachers like Kumar are part of the education system that are supposed to nurture future leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

She says that Kumar’s action has tarnished the image and achievements of teachers who have sacrificed their valuable time to educate our young population.

Ro Teimumu adds Kumar’s behaviors must be condemned in all strongest possible terms particularly against fellow Parliamentarian Qereqeretabua.

She says while elected representatives are bound for public scrutiny, misogynistic and sexist behavior must not be entertained and must be condemned both outside and inside Parliament.

Ro Teimumu is pleading with the hardworking teachers to continue to serve and educate our young people.

The Shadow Minister says they are now looking forward to the outcome of the investigation carried out by Police.